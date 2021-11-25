Ninja Loadout Is Now Available!

Dear operators,

v.0.90.7 update is now available! Here are some highlights in this update:

Ninja Warrior Loadout



Ninja warrior loadout is here! Destroy your enemies from a distance with a bow and arrow or slash them with the deadly Dai Katana!

Pistol Only & Bolt-Action Only

Pistol only and bolt action rifle only loadouts only allow players to use pistols or bolt action rifles, if you want to practice these weapons or simply just get tired of the official weapon loadout, these two loadouts are extremely entertaining!

Online Server

In this update, we have improved the quick game UI layout and structure. The new online lobby is now categorized into 4 types: Casual, Competitive, GroundWar, and Co-op. It is now a lot easier for players to choose the most suitable game mode.

Social

Here are two new features that have been added to the social system:

Players will be able to set their status to Online, Away, and Invisible. Players will be able to check on friends` online game sessions and join immediately. No need to send a message to ask for an invite!

Gamemode: Domination

Domination mode will be adopting a ticket system similar to the competitive control mode. Deplete opposing team tickets by capturing flags or eliminating enemy forces.

Here is the complete patch note for the v.0.90.7 update:

Added ninja warrior loadout

Added pistol only loadout

Added Bolt-action only loadout

Added ability to switch loadouts in the hub area

Added option to switch between the new and legacy virtual gunstocks

Added VOIP always on option

Added ability to set the social status to Online, Away, Invisible

Added ability to join a friend`s session

Added triangle grip for M4A1 and AK74

Categorized online games into Casual, Competitive, GroundWar, and Coop

Domination mode is now adopting a ticket system

Server join button now greys out when the session is full

Fixed HK slap bolt bug

Fixed player unable to sprint issue

Fixed GunStock calibration unable to calibrate with left-handed option enabled

Fixed AAC HB magazine clipping

Fixed unable to store and show DownTown and Kowloon survival mode issue

Fixed unable to holster katana issue

Fixed collision issue on Wildland

Fixed gun model disappears for a brief moment issue

Fixed Nakama Lobby and Gamelift Session player count doesn't match

Hope you enjoy the v.0.90.7 update, stay frosty and happy hunting.

For more information on the update, please join our discord server:

https://discord.com/invite/Bm6ssvv

OH! On a side note, we are STILL working on the map revamps! Here is a little tease on the map we have been working on:

