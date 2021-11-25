Version 1.6.9.6: Cannon ammo type saving and more!

Aaaand we're back with another tiny update!

This time we added something very handy. From now on when selecting an ammo type in a cannon, the game will remember which type you selected and the next time you go into a cannon, your last used cannon ammo type will be auto-selected. For the swivel there is even a separate save.

We've also tweaked animations a bit more. No more walking in water while using the map, spyglass or amulet. Sorry Jesus lovers, but a pirate is born to swim.

Patch notes:

Gameplay improvements:

Entering a cannon will now auto-select your previously used cannon ammo type

Entering a swivel cannon will now auto-select your previously used swivel cannon ammo type

Animation tweaks:

Using the world map, spyglass or amulet while moving in water now uses swimming animations instead of walking animations

Using the world map while walking around no longer causes your character to wobble left and right

Weapon left hand position for all weapons should be fixed for skeleton and female body type

Bug fixes:

Spectating after being defeated should longer cause jitter while switching between players

Like this update? Let us know on Discord!

