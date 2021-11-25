Version 1.6.9.6: Cannon ammo type saving and more!

Aaaand we're back with another tiny update!
This time we added something very handy. From now on when selecting an ammo type in a cannon, the game will remember which type you selected and the next time you go into a cannon, your last used cannon ammo type will be auto-selected. For the swivel there is even a separate save.
We've also tweaked animations a bit more. No more walking in water while using the map, spyglass or amulet. Sorry Jesus lovers, but a pirate is born to swim.
Patch notes:
Gameplay improvements:
- Entering a cannon will now auto-select your previously used cannon ammo type
- Entering a swivel cannon will now auto-select your previously used swivel cannon ammo type
Animation tweaks:
- Using the world map, spyglass or amulet while moving in water now uses swimming animations instead of walking animations
- Using the world map while walking around no longer causes your character to wobble left and right
- Weapon left hand position for all weapons should be fixed for skeleton and female body type
Bug fixes:
- Spectating after being defeated should longer cause jitter while switching between players
Like this update? Let us know on Discord!
Changed files in this update