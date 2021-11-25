Steam Autumn Sale - Save now!

Share · View all patches · Build 7777385 · Last edited 25 November 2021 – 14:09:17 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

From now on, the Autumn Sale takes place on Steam!

Until the 1st December, you have the chance to get a lot of Aerosoft products at reduced prices.

Save money now on TramSim Vienna, Winter Resort Simulator 2, numerous DLCs and many more!

We wish you lots of fun browsing.

Here are the links to the Winter Resort Simulator 2 DLCs already:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1499590/Winter_Resort_Simulator_2__TechnoAlpin__Snow_Expert_Pack/

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1429910/Winter_Resort_Simulator_Season_2__Content_Pack/