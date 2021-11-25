11/25 - Patch Note

Hello fellow players, This is EZ2ON Team.
**
● What's New
**
1. New Songs
1) 2021
- 「Call me up now」 by FOIV
- 「Only See Me Now」 by Roy Mikelate
2) Remaster
- 「I've Fallen (Remaster)」 - 1st
- 「You Are The One For Me (Remaster)」 - 2nd
- 「Futurist (Remaster)」 - 4th
- 「Baby Dance (Club Ver.) (Remaster)」 - 6th
3) POP
- 「For 3 Weeks」 - S/E
- 「My Honey」 - S/E
※ The following song has been disabled :
「I've Fallen」, 「You Are The One For Me」, 「Futurist」, 「Baby Dance」
2. New Game Mode: BASIC (Beta)
- Wider judgement window with more forgiving HP drain.
- Newly refreshed EZ charts just for Basic mode.
- Replay feature is disabled.
- "Sudden Death" is disabled.
- Be mindful that beta progress may not carry over.
Leaderboard/clear lamp/high score wipe may occur.
3. Charts
- Some 4K/5K/6K/8K charts have been revised. Also, leaderboard and score data have been reset.
- New 6K/8K charts have been added.
- "Energy Flower" has been separated into
① Energy Flower (Original) [7th] and ② Energy Flower 3007 [2008]
▼ For more detailed information, please check the link below.
Information Board
4. Gameplay options
- You can now access the "DELAY CORRECTION" option through the in-game settings screen.
- You can now access the "PANEL POSITION" option through the in-game settings screen.
- You can now turn off replay auto-save in Options > Gameplay.
5. Multiplayer
- For Party mode, both Standard and Basic modes are available in the same lobby.
- Disabled "Sudden Death" for the multiplayer game modes.
6. Revamped in-game settings screen.
1) New Features and Improvements
- Newly designed user interface.
- New note skins have been added: HX-CIRCLE, SH-CIRCLE
- Revamped fader effects.
- Separated the skin components into three customizable pieces:
combo effect, judgement effect, and skin.
- Intensity sliders for Panel gradation, Groove light, and Key feedback have been added.
- Various sliders have been added for the visual elements.
- "OLD(Arcade-style)" judgement effect has been added.
- Quick-restart option has been added.
To use this option, enable it first and then press F9 during the gameplay.
- "Laboratory (LAB)" section has been added: Collection of experimental gameplay settings.
Initially, various color scheme options for 8K play mode are available.
Also, the default color scheme for 8K has been changed.
※ In-game option has been reset. Players need to reassign the value accordingly.
2) "Live Control" section
- Discover your optimal gameplay settings with Live Control.
Try out various options throughout the actual gameplay.
7. Bug Fixes and Improvements
- Fixed issues related to loading screen.
- Fixed typo errors in song names.
- Fixed a visual glitch related to note skins.
- Minor adjustment to "DarkConcert" combo/judgement effect.
- Improved replay feature: It now provides a more accurate input trace.
Please note that the existing replays can no longer be used.
Thanks.
