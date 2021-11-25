 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

EZ2ON REBOOT : R update for 25 November 2021

#11/25 - Patch Note

Share · View all patches · Build 7777115 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello fellow players, This is EZ2ON Team.

**

● What's New

**

1. New Songs

　1) 2021

　　- 「Call me up now」 by FOIV

　　- 「Only See Me Now」 by Roy Mikelate

　2) Remaster

　　- 「I've Fallen (Remaster)」 - 1st

　　- 「You Are The One For Me (Remaster)」 - 2nd

　　- 「Futurist (Remaster)」 - 4th

　　- 「Baby Dance (Club Ver.) (Remaster)」 - 6th

　3) POP

　　- 「For 3 Weeks」 - S/E

　　- 「My Honey」 - S/E

　※ The following song has been disabled :

　「I've Fallen」, 「You Are The One For Me」, 「Futurist」, 「Baby Dance」

2. New Game Mode: BASIC (Beta)

　　- Wider judgement window with more forgiving HP drain.

　　- Newly refreshed EZ charts just for Basic mode.

　　- Replay feature is disabled.

　　- "Sudden Death" is disabled.

　　- Be mindful that beta progress may not carry over.

　 Leaderboard/clear lamp/high score wipe may occur.

3. Charts

　　- Some 4K/5K/6K/8K charts have been revised. Also, leaderboard and score data have been reset.

　　- New 6K/8K charts have been added.

　　- "Energy Flower" has been separated into

　　　① Energy Flower (Original) [7th] and ② Energy Flower 3007 [2008]

▼ For more detailed information, please check the link below.

　Information Board

4. Gameplay options

　　- You can now access the "DELAY CORRECTION" option through the in-game settings screen.

　　- You can now access the "PANEL POSITION" option through the in-game settings screen.

　　- You can now turn off replay auto-save in Options > Gameplay.

5. Multiplayer

　　- For Party mode, both Standard and Basic modes are available in the same lobby.

　　- Disabled "Sudden Death" for the multiplayer game modes.

6. Revamped in-game settings screen.

　1) New Features and Improvements

　　- Newly designed user interface.

　　- New note skins have been added: HX-CIRCLE, SH-CIRCLE

　　- Revamped fader effects.

　　- Separated the skin components into three customizable pieces:

　　 combo effect, judgement effect, and skin.

　　- Intensity sliders for Panel gradation, Groove light, and Key feedback have been added.

　　- Various sliders have been added for the visual elements.

　　- "OLD(Arcade-style)" judgement effect has been added.

　　- Quick-restart option has been added.

　　 To use this option, enable it first and then press F9 during the gameplay.

　　- "Laboratory (LAB)" section has been added: Collection of experimental gameplay settings.

　　　Initially, various color scheme options for 8K play mode are available.

　　　Also, the default color scheme for 8K has been changed.

※ In-game option has been reset. Players need to reassign the value accordingly.

　2) "Live Control" section

　　- Discover your optimal gameplay settings with Live Control.

　　 Try out various options throughout the actual gameplay.

7. Bug Fixes and Improvements

　　- Fixed issues related to loading screen.

　　- Fixed typo errors in song names.

　　- Fixed a visual glitch related to note skins.

　　- Minor adjustment to "DarkConcert" combo/judgement effect.

　　- Improved replay feature: It now provides a more accurate input trace.

　　 Please note that the existing replays can no longer be used.

Thanks.

Changed files in this update

EZ2ON REBOOT : R Content Depot 1477591
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.