11/25 - Patch Note

This is EZ2ON Team.

● What's New

1. New Songs

1) 2021

- 「Call me up now」 by FOIV

- 「Only See Me Now」 by Roy Mikelate

2) Remaster

- 「I've Fallen (Remaster)」 - 1st

- 「You Are The One For Me (Remaster)」 - 2nd

- 「Futurist (Remaster)」 - 4th

- 「Baby Dance (Club Ver.) (Remaster)」 - 6th

3) POP

- 「For 3 Weeks」 - S/E

- 「My Honey」 - S/E

※ The following song has been disabled :

「I've Fallen」, 「You Are The One For Me」, 「Futurist」, 「Baby Dance」

2. New Game Mode: BASIC (Beta)

- Wider judgement window with more forgiving HP drain.

- Newly refreshed EZ charts just for Basic mode.

- Replay feature is disabled.

- "Sudden Death" is disabled.

- Be mindful that beta progress may not carry over.

Leaderboard/clear lamp/high score wipe may occur.

3. Charts

- Some 4K/5K/6K/8K charts have been revised. Also, leaderboard and score data have been reset.

- New 6K/8K charts have been added.

- "Energy Flower" has been separated into

① Energy Flower (Original) [7th] and ② Energy Flower 3007 [2008]

▼ For more detailed information, please check the link below.

Information Board

4. Gameplay options

- You can now access the "DELAY CORRECTION" option through the in-game settings screen.

- You can now access the "PANEL POSITION" option through the in-game settings screen.

- You can now turn off replay auto-save in Options > Gameplay.

5. Multiplayer

- For Party mode, both Standard and Basic modes are available in the same lobby.

- Disabled "Sudden Death" for the multiplayer game modes.

6. Revamped in-game settings screen.

1) New Features and Improvements

- Newly designed user interface.

- New note skins have been added: HX-CIRCLE, SH-CIRCLE

- Revamped fader effects.

- Separated the skin components into three customizable pieces:

combo effect, judgement effect, and skin.

- Intensity sliders for Panel gradation, Groove light, and Key feedback have been added.

- Various sliders have been added for the visual elements.

- "OLD(Arcade-style)" judgement effect has been added.

- Quick-restart option has been added.

To use this option, enable it first and then press F9 during the gameplay.

- "Laboratory (LAB)" section has been added: Collection of experimental gameplay settings.

Initially, various color scheme options for 8K play mode are available.

Also, the default color scheme for 8K has been changed.

※ In-game option has been reset. Players need to reassign the value accordingly.

2) "Live Control" section

- Discover your optimal gameplay settings with Live Control.

Try out various options throughout the actual gameplay.

7. Bug Fixes and Improvements

- Fixed issues related to loading screen.

- Fixed typo errors in song names.

- Fixed a visual glitch related to note skins.

- Minor adjustment to "DarkConcert" combo/judgement effect.

- Improved replay feature: It now provides a more accurate input trace.

Please note that the existing replays can no longer be used.

Thanks.