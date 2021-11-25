Sphere - Flying Cities Early Access: "Missioning Update (v.0.1.7) released!

Commanders,

Today we have released another small update, this time, we have kept the focus on the missions of Sphere - Flying Cities. Therefore, you can expect more fully fledged and overhauled missions, as well as some additional tweaks and fixes.

Additions

The first 8 missions of the campaign are now available.

Multiple new narrative elements and cutscenes.

Tweaks

Overhauled mission system.

Overhauled persistence system.

Faster loading / saving times.

Fixed worldmap positioning.

Fixes in visual representation for damaged buildings.

Disclaimer:

Savegames from older versions of Sphere may not be compatible with the new patch 0.1.17. We apologize for the trouble.

Reminder!

We’re still busy working on our first big-content update, so please stay tuned for more big and small updates soon!



Have a suggestion and/or want to see what other players are suggesting?

Please visit our Community-Suggestion-Board: https://sphere-flying-cities.nolt.io/ to help us, improving the game even more!

Thank you for flying with us!

Your Teams of

Hexagon Sphere Games & Assemble Entertainment