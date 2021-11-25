Sphere - Flying Cities Early Access: "Missioning Update (v.0.1.7) released!

Commanders,
Today we have released another small update, this time, we have kept the focus on the missions of Sphere - Flying Cities. Therefore, you can expect more fully fledged and overhauled missions, as well as some additional tweaks and fixes.
Additions
- The first 8 missions of the campaign are now available.
- Multiple new narrative elements and cutscenes.
Tweaks
- Overhauled mission system.
- Overhauled persistence system.
- Faster loading / saving times.
- Fixed worldmap positioning.
- Fixes in visual representation for damaged buildings.
Disclaimer:
Savegames from older versions of Sphere may not be compatible with the new patch 0.1.17. We apologize for the trouble.
Reminder!
We’re still busy working on our first big-content update, so please stay tuned for more big and small updates soon!
Have a suggestion and/or want to see what other players are suggesting?
Please visit our Community-Suggestion-Board: https://sphere-flying-cities.nolt.io/ to help us, improving the game even more!
Thank you for flying with us!
Your Teams of
Hexagon Sphere Games & Assemble Entertainment
