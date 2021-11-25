v6.0.2 : Duel mode! New Accuse & Whisper UI!
- (**New) New game mode "Duel mode"
- (**New) New Accuse and Whisper UI.
- Fixed tutorial.
- Fixed lobby UI alignment issue.
- Fixed the issue that refreshing the room list would get stuck.
- Fixed wrong Knight night ability name.
- Updated the How to play tutorial.
Detail :
- New game mode "Duel mode":
Duel Mode (7-9 players):
Selected roles will be assigned from the Blue Dragon, the Unseen or the Cult, excluding Neutral faction.
[Possible Role]
- All Blue Dragon.
- Mastermind, Assassin.
- All Cult.
Some abilities charges changed, please check in role info.
-
New Accuse and Whisper UI:
- Accuse :
Now you can see the the voter list who vote to the accuser.
- Accuse :
- Whisper :
You can direct use chat box to send whisper now, the default whisper target is the king, you can select whisper target in the panel.
For more support please email : support@throneoflies.com
Changed files in this update