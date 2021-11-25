 Skip to content

Throne of Lies®: Medieval Politics update for 25 November 2021

v6.0.2 : Duel mode! New Accuse & Whisper UI!

Share · View all patches · Build 7777026 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • (**New) New game mode "Duel mode"
  • (**New) New Accuse and Whisper UI.
  • Fixed tutorial.
  • Fixed lobby UI alignment issue.
  • Fixed the issue that refreshing the room list would get stuck.
  • Fixed wrong Knight night ability name.
  • Updated the How to play tutorial.

Detail :

  • New game mode "Duel mode":

Duel Mode (7-9 players):

Selected roles will be assigned from the Blue Dragon, the Unseen or the Cult, excluding Neutral faction.

[Possible Role]

  • All Blue Dragon.
  • Mastermind, Assassin.
  • All Cult.

Some abilities charges changed, please check in role info.

  • New Accuse and Whisper UI:

    • Accuse :

      Now you can see the the voter list who vote to the accuser.

  • Whisper :

    You can direct use chat box to send whisper now, the default whisper target is the king, you can select whisper target in the panel.

For more support please email : support@throneoflies.com

