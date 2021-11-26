MyDockFinder is officially released now

Thank you everyone and foreign friends, I am a developer from China.
If there are inaccurate translations or other problems in the software, please correct me, and I will fix it in a future updated version.
I have watched some video broadcasters before, and there are some introductions about me. Here I want to introduce myself again.
First, I am a Chinese developer, and the city is Tianjin, not elsewhere.
Second, I develop alone, not a team.
Here are the update plans for the next few versions:
- Increase the theme and personalization function. You can modify the different transparency and blur intensity of each interface. You can switch icon theme and dock background skin function, clock icon background dial. It takes about a month to add these features, which is to be updated around Christmas. If I have enough time, I will open the creative workshop.
-
- Complete creative workshop function. You can download and collect the themes and skins in the creative workshop. The update time also takes about a month, which is around January 31, 2022, the Chinese New Year.
-
- Skin editor. Visually edit the skin of the dock background. There is also a custom clock function, as well as a digital clock. All the produced works can be uploaded directly to the creative workshop from the editor. This feature takes a long time, and the development time cannot be estimated for the time being.