MyDockFinder is officially released now

Thank you everyone and foreign friends, I am a developer from China.

If there are inaccurate translations or other problems in the software, please correct me, and I will fix it in a future updated version.

I have watched some video broadcasters before, and there are some introductions about me. Here I want to introduce myself again.

First, I am a Chinese developer, and the city is Tianjin, not elsewhere.

Second, I develop alone, not a team.