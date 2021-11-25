[Game] Fixed undoing a plan change placing the timeline to an invalid time
[Game] Fixed waypoints not clickable after undoing a plan change
[Game] Fixed door actions appearing on the timeline and on the paths even if the door was already open by another agent
[Controls] Fixed game pausing when selecting in execution phase
[Controls] Fixed grenades and weapons not being draggable sideways in the setup scene
[UI] Change the setup exit button visuals when no weapon is selected
[Tutorial] Tweaked the grenade sync mission map
[Localization] Update
