Build 7776649 · Last edited 25 November 2021 – 12:09:19 UTC by Wendy

[Game] Fixed undoing a plan change placing the timeline to an invalid time

[Game] Fixed waypoints not clickable after undoing a plan change

[Game] Fixed door actions appearing on the timeline and on the paths even if the door was already open by another agent

[Controls] Fixed game pausing when selecting in execution phase

[Controls] Fixed grenades and weapons not being draggable sideways in the setup scene

[UI] Change the setup exit button visuals when no weapon is selected

[Tutorial] Tweaked the grenade sync mission map

[Localization] Update