Development Progress and Patch 0.5.2.7

Greetings, Spacefarers!

First of all we would like to apologize, as the pace of updates has slowed down in the last few months. As you may know, the development of Between the Stars is carried out by only two people. During these last months we have had some personal problems, and we have also had to supervise the development of Travellers Rest, which is taking more time than expected.

We have seen that some of you have been concerned about development. You don't have to worry about it, development is ongoing and we have not abandoned the game, nor are we going to. Right now we are writing the final chapter of the story and implementing the controller support. We plan to release version 1.0 of the game during the first half of next year.

We just released a new patch (0.5.2.7) to fix some bugs and issues.