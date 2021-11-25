PATCH 0.21.11.25

Full Patch Log for 0.21.11.25

Major Fixes/Changes Only

• Compass markers for bases now show in different colors.

• Character jump height increased by 10%.

• Add new item Wood Shelf.

• Fixed the Cement Mixer using the incorrect inventory when filling it from its inventory resulting in character clothing disappearing.

• Fixed the Cement Mixer not using water bottles when filling it from its inventory.

• Added new item wet clay pot - this can be crafted and placed into a furnace to create a pot.

• Fixed not being able to open the blood chest at the end of its quest.

• Added toggle to inventory to enable auto freshness item stacking.

• Fixed item tooltips updating with the incorrect details when a new item is added to the inventory.

• Fixed not being able to rename sign posts without clan access.

• Grocery store added to hillside town.

• New searchables added across the whole rise island map these include Provisions and Resource crates.

• Fixed the repair bench sometimes crashing the game if the item being repair is swapped for another.

• Turkish language added.

• Spanish language added.

• Searchables now give multiple items.

• Mine carts are now searchable - these give stone with a chance coal or gold nuggets.

• Cannon are now searchable - these give plant fibre with a chance of gun powder.

• Mailboxes have been changed to searchables.

• NPCs will no longer wonder outside there spawn zones.

• NPCs will now flee back to their spawn zones if exceeding the maximum chase distance.

• NPCs spawns are no longer limited on local games.

• Icons updated for all plant seeds.

• Fixed a random occurrence LowLevelFatalError engine crash when loading the Rise Island Map.

• Server browser will now only show servers running the same version number.

• New sound tracks added.

• Fixed killed by message when dying from decay.

People waiting for the ATV/Quad Bike this is still in testing and should make its way to the main branch of the game in 2-3 weeks’ time, there’s also a wheelbarrow being worked on which will work similar to a cart you can push around that has a large storage space.

Special thanks to Zomb, Zeen, dso77, Gokhan Kocaman Official and Hathvelion for the current language translations.

Localization updates do take time so if there are any missing translations, please be aware these will be translated in future updates.

If you wish to keep up to date with the games progress and current road map, please come join the official Remnants discord group.

As always if you find any issues or bugs, please report them in-game or via the discord group, if there’s major issues or you wish to discuss them in more detail feel free to on the discord group, I do try my best to test every update best that I can but at the end of the day I’m only one person :-). Thank you everyone for your support and feedback.