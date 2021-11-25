[Tyranny] Infinite World Battlefield Event Notice

We have during the past few tests discovered and remedied some of the WTS's issues. Thank you for your support and feedback! To enable you all to have a more stable Infinite World Battlefield experience, we will be holding a military exercise on November 26 (Friday) during Territory War (20:00-21:30). Feel free to jump in and help us test this and see it before everyone else!

We're making changes to tributes with this event. Tributes from cities and forts have been increased, and tributes for villages have been reduced.

Partaking in this and giving us feedback will be of great help to us. Once again, thank you for your support and help of Conqueror's Blade. With your help, we will be able to create a truly massive Conqueror's Blade.

Rewards: Enter the World Map during the military exercise and partake in any Territory War or Pursuit Battle to receive 1 Treatise. (Rewards will be sent by mail within 7 working days.)