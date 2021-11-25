 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Conqueror's Blade update for 25 November 2021

[Tyranny] Infinite World Battlefield Event Notice

Share · View all patches · Build 7776351 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We have during the past few tests discovered and remedied some of the WTS's issues. Thank you for your support and feedback! To enable you all to have a more stable Infinite World Battlefield experience, we will be holding a military exercise on November 26 (Friday) during Territory War (20:00-21:30). Feel free to jump in and help us test this and see it before everyone else!

We're making changes to tributes with this event. Tributes from cities and forts have been increased, and tributes for villages have been reduced.

Partaking in this and giving us feedback will be of great help to us. Once again, thank you for your support and help of Conqueror's Blade. With your help, we will be able to create a truly massive Conqueror's Blade.

Rewards: Enter the World Map during the military exercise and partake in any Territory War or Pursuit Battle to receive 1 Treatise. (Rewards will be sent by mail within 7 working days.)

Changed files in this update

Game Client Content Depot 835571
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.