Full Release and v 1.00 update!

It's today!!! We're finally going to FULL RELEASE and pushing our 1.00 update! We're still developing major feature additions for post-release updates, but for now, time to pull this one out of the oven.

Grab the game during our 20% launch discount -- that's 14 days starting November 25th 🦃.

As always, join our Discord server to keep up with development and find other players!

Features added:

Discord bot for public games! Players can push room codes to the community Potatopia Discord server. Find other players to join!

VR players can now kick players from the lobby with the Ban Hammer. With great power comes great responsibility. Use carefully! Control scheme rework! Trigger is now used for drawing and major interactions. Grip is now used for shape pickup and shape extension. This should help avoid interfering with shapes when air-drawing, and vice versa.

Trigger is now used for drawing and major interactions. Grip is now used for shape pickup and shape extension. This should help avoid interfering with shapes when air-drawing, and vice versa. Round options! Added options to customize rounds, including round time.

Added options to customize rounds, including round time. Games now default to word category OFF.

Improved spectator mode for SteamVR.

Basic text input support for Cyrillic, Arabic, and East Asian languages. This is a work-in-progress and we would love to hear your feedback/bug reports on this!

Balanced the distribution of powerups, especially in games with large numbers of players.

Improved the mobile players' bomb powerup.

Full support for Valve Index.

New audio and sound effects!

Bugs:

Space improvement. Game should now be noticeably smaller on hard drives.

Fixed many bugs related to VR player hands being stuck unable to draw or interact.

Fixed bugs causing non-dominant hand being able to draw in some situations.

Improved networking and synchronization of drawings and objects.

Improved CPU/GPU performance for VR in many phases of the game, especially related to lighting.

"And many more..."

Known issues:

The "back to menu" button during end-of-game sequence will sometimes cause you to get stuck in this scene. Requires quitting and re-opening. Fix forthcoming soon!

Index users are shown the Oculus controller guide instead of Index

Now that that's settled, let's make it potato rain.

