Thanks to our amazing community, we were able to investigate and fix two random crashes. One when you visited the school a second time to look for items, and one in Mina's bad ending. They are now patched and everything should be working properly from now on!

Thank you again for your input and commitment, we couldn't do it without you!

P.S. We'll be having some nice discounts on our other VNs for Black Friday, so keep an eye out for that as well :D

x,

GG Team