Autumn is here, sit back and relax!

When all trees lose their greenish dress,

Leaves fall and make a colorful mess.

When rain is pouring from the sky,

A fire keeps us warm and dry.

When nights come early, air gets icy,

We have some tea or soup that’s spicy.

When cyclopes swap their bow for rake,

Drink Guil’haven Ale and catch a break!

Sip a cup of tea or hot chocolate while you play with our new point-and-click mouse controls. Click anywhere near the ground to move there or on yourself to interact at your position. The magical lyre can also be controlled with the mouse: just click and drag to play a note depending on the direction.

Inspired by the many-colored leaves that are falling from the trees these days, we added color modes to the game. “Nightfall” is perfect for playing in the evening, and there are more presets that allow you to experience the game in a new way.

We hope you enjoy this update. Join our Discord and let us know your thoughts!

Christian, Flo and David

Three Eyed Games