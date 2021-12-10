 Skip to content

Cat Quest II update for 10 December 2021

The Infinity Update Is Now Live!

Share · View all patches · Build 7775678 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

After The Mew World update, we are delighted to bring to you the most recent Cat Quest II update - the Infinity Update!

Explore the new Infinity Dungeon located on a tiny island to the west of the southern coast … but beware, there’s some really tough enemies waiting for you.

Fight them and defeat the boss at the end of the dungeon to get your hands on the pawesome new Dark Old Master Gear Set!

Are you brave enough to enter the dungeon?

Get the Cat Quest II Infinity Update now!

