Gangstar New York Playtest update for 25 November 2021

First Closed Alpha Update

Build 7775602 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear Gangstars,

Thank you for being part of our journey and for sharing your feedback!

Today we are releasing the first Closed Alpha update, adding several improvements to your encounters with the New York Corporate Security forces:

  • NYCS dispatch voice-over adjustments to better reflect the Wanted level.

  • Wanted level improvements: voice-over added, music fixes, HUD markers consistency with the Wanted level.

Thank you for your ongoing support!

Gangstar New York Team.

