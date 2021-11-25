Share · View all patches · Build 7775602 · Last edited 25 November 2021 – 14:09:30 UTC by Wendy

Dear Gangstars,

Thank you for being part of our journey and for sharing your feedback!

Today we are releasing the first Closed Alpha update, adding several improvements to your encounters with the New York Corporate Security forces:

NYCS dispatch voice-over adjustments to better reflect the Wanted level.

Wanted level improvements: voice-over added, music fixes, HUD markers consistency with the Wanted level.

Thank you for your ongoing support!

Gangstar New York Team.