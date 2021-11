Share · View all patches · Build 7775531 · Last edited 25 November 2021 – 17:59:05 UTC by Wendy

We're happy to announce that UAE has been added to RetroArch Steam as core DLC!

This core emulates the old '80s/'90s home computer Commodore Amiga. It also emulates the Amiga CD32.

Link to the new DLC is here -

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1829870/RetroArch__UAE/

The user guide can be found here -

https://docs.libretro.com/library/puae/