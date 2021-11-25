V 1.Turkey

This update has bug fixes, a new tutorial and some free skins to unlock from playing! It also features 2 new premium skins, 1 for oink and 1 for Mark. Our next update will be Xmas and will be a content update. There will be no hotfixes/minor updates until then (unless something goes really really wrong)
Big stuff
New Tutorial / Sandbox mode (this is a beta version, dream eater is currently disabled on it and the butcher’s suck does not properly affect the AI yet!)
- 1 New Event
- 1 New Spirit Ability
- 8 Thanksgiving color scheme drops
- 1 New Oink Premium Skin
- 1 New Mark Premium Skin
- 1 New Premium Victory Song
Changes
- Events no longer spawn in each other
- Werewolf no longer heals from kills.
- Fixed a bug that applied the mercy rule to players who escape
- Fixed damage type for Reeducation Booth
- Removed collision on Invictus Tombstone
- Fixed a hole in hell
- Killers can see interactions now
- Added a check to prevent Deceivers from respawning in end screen
- Added a check to see if the person hitting you has zero health
- Pressure gauges in Thalass, should not longer give the same value for the target and current PSI
- Intern no longer double spawns pickup
- Soda Machines now have the Discount event affect them!
- Dream realm now allows players to swim
- Players can no longer level up by playing a match alone
- Rewrote dream realm teleport and door spawning code!
- Server name limit set to 32 characters
- Made floor in Thalass Sub room Double Sided
- Added 2 lights to the Sub in Thalass to help people underwater find it
- Fixed Zombie's retaining previous life scale
- Damage resistance no longer affects falling damage
- Damage resistance can not reduce damage lower than 1
- Deceiver now properly has a delay check for attacks
- Added a check to prevent the noise effect for camera change from getting stuck
- Removed possible teleport location in witchwood that allowed runners to teleport into the escape
- Purifiers do a lot more damage to structures now!
- Fixed two spots in Thalass that were treated like it was in water.
- Butcher damage type properly named
- Destructible boards no longer block ghost/dream
- Fixed a bug where the search indicator would stay after death
- Removed spectators being affected by blizzard, but I am keeping them affected by butcher and paintings.
- Fixed a bug related to the Mercy Rule
- Fixed a bug that caused the jump resistance to affect swimming and flying
- Fixed a bug where the sisters would trigger death music for the host
- Removed syringer from Werewolf
- Added a check to help prevent minigame for generators from having the hard spot outside of the bar.
- Added a LOS check for player detection around puppets
- Reduced Sight check around puppets to be 4 meters down from 7
- Auto Respawning is now disabled if a Showdown is in effect!
- Increased range for ground drop by 6x
- Hell teleporter no longer leaves you in an infinite teleporting loop (hopefully)
- Spawn Locations are cleared of any deployables on spawn, to prevent stacking on top of killer spawns.
- Twins have 1 extra health
- Twins Pin Target debuff now has to be cleared by medical stations
- Signal is 10% faster
- Painting's insanity debuff now only takes 4 seconds to hit max
- Signal does 1% more damage
- Twins can see ally through wall
- Dream Eater lunge fatigue duration is reduced by .5 seconds per kill
- Smile effect for pill high buff is now a temporary effect
- Added a check for tags to prevent the camera getting stuck on knockdown
- Fixed a bug where beer could stack infinitely
- Fixed a navigation issue in Witchwood
- Replaced the medic's teleport with a healing zone.
Changed files in this update