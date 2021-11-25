 Skip to content

Get Stuffed! update for 25 November 2021

V 1.Turkey

Build 7775360 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community



This update has bug fixes, a new tutorial and some free skins to unlock from playing! It also features 2 new premium skins, 1 for oink and 1 for Mark. Our next update will be Xmas and will be a content update. There will be no hotfixes/minor updates until then (unless something goes really really wrong)

Big stuff

New Tutorial / Sandbox mode (this is a beta version, dream eater is currently disabled on it and the butcher’s suck does not properly affect the AI yet!)

  • 1 New Event
  • 1 New Spirit Ability
  • 8 Thanksgiving color scheme drops
  • 1 New Oink Premium Skin
  • 1 New Mark Premium Skin
  • 1 New Premium Victory Song

Changes

  • Events no longer spawn in each other
    • Werewolf no longer heals from kills.
    • Fixed a bug that applied the mercy rule to players who escape
    • Fixed damage type for Reeducation Booth
    • Removed collision on Invictus Tombstone
    • Fixed a hole in hell
    • Killers can see interactions now
    • Added a check to prevent Deceivers from respawning in end screen
    • Added a check to see if the person hitting you has zero health
    • Pressure gauges in Thalass, should not longer give the same value for the target and current PSI
    • Intern no longer double spawns pickup
    • Soda Machines now have the Discount event affect them!
    • Dream realm now allows players to swim
    • Players can no longer level up by playing a match alone
    • Rewrote dream realm teleport and door spawning code!
    • Server name limit set to 32 characters
    • Made floor in Thalass Sub room Double Sided
    • Added 2 lights to the Sub in Thalass to help people underwater find it
    • Fixed Zombie's retaining previous life scale
    • Damage resistance no longer affects falling damage
    • Damage resistance can not reduce damage lower than 1
    • Deceiver now properly has a delay check for attacks
    • Added a check to prevent the noise effect for camera change from getting stuck
    • Removed possible teleport location in witchwood that allowed runners to teleport into the escape
    • Purifiers do a lot more damage to structures now!
    • Fixed two spots in Thalass that were treated like it was in water.
    • Butcher damage type properly named
    • Destructible boards no longer block ghost/dream
    • Fixed a bug where the search indicator would stay after death
    • Removed spectators being affected by blizzard, but I am keeping them affected by butcher and paintings.
    • Fixed a bug related to the Mercy Rule
    • Fixed a bug that caused the jump resistance to affect swimming and flying
    • Fixed a bug where the sisters would trigger death music for the host
    • Removed syringer from Werewolf
    • Added a check to help prevent minigame for generators from having the hard spot outside of the bar.
    • Added a LOS check for player detection around puppets
    • Reduced Sight check around puppets to be 4 meters down from 7
    • Auto Respawning is now disabled if a Showdown is in effect!
    • Increased range for ground drop by 6x
    • Hell teleporter no longer leaves you in an infinite teleporting loop (hopefully)
    • Spawn Locations are cleared of any deployables on spawn, to prevent stacking on top of killer spawns.
    • Twins have 1 extra health
    • Twins Pin Target debuff now has to be cleared by medical stations
    • Signal is 10% faster
    • Painting's insanity debuff now only takes 4 seconds to hit max
    • Signal does 1% more damage
    • Twins can see ally through wall
    • Dream Eater lunge fatigue duration is reduced by .5 seconds per kill
    • Smile effect for pill high buff is now a temporary effect
    • Added a check for tags to prevent the camera getting stuck on knockdown
    • Fixed a bug where beer could stack infinitely
    • Fixed a navigation issue in Witchwood
    • Replaced the medic's teleport with a healing zone.

