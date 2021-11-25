V 1.Turkey



This update has bug fixes, a new tutorial and some free skins to unlock from playing! It also features 2 new premium skins, 1 for oink and 1 for Mark. Our next update will be Xmas and will be a content update. There will be no hotfixes/minor updates until then (unless something goes really really wrong)

Big stuff

New Tutorial / Sandbox mode (this is a beta version, dream eater is currently disabled on it and the butcher’s suck does not properly affect the AI yet!)

1 New Event

1 New Spirit Ability

8 Thanksgiving color scheme drops

1 New Oink Premium Skin

1 New Mark Premium Skin

1 New Premium Victory Song

Changes