Jousting Guide

Enslar’s First Apprentice – Year 235

The fallen Valkyrie family's armor with the crest of Jousting, the flower that blooms alongside the emerald seas of Epheria. It is said that she wielded a gigantic lancia like a feather, and legend has it that she pierced the heart of Karanda in one fell strike. Yet after being betrayed by her most trusted one, she relinquished her silver armor and disappeared.

| Difficulty

★★★★★

| Combat Style

Jousting offers two distinct combat styles that focus on cavalry combat and defensive abilities depending on which inherent skill you choose.

With the skill "Summon Arduanatt," she can charge into battle to wreak havoc on enemies with a focus on cavalry combat, or use "Sacred Shield" for a more defense-oriented playstyle. Jousting excels at frontal attacks with good range, but because she wields such a large weapon, her movements are slow, making her vulnerable to enemies' quick attacks.

| Skill

[table][tr][td]

Summon Arduanatt [RMB]

[/td][td] Sacred Shield [RMB][/td][/tr][tr][td]

Summon the dream horse Arduanatt. You can ride the horse when you get close to it. Perform attacks and skills while riding Arduanatt.

[/td][td]

Raise the shield to block all frontal attacks and debuffs and heal all nearby party members.

[/td][/tr][tr][td]

Righteous Torment A [Q]

[/td][td] Righteous Torment B [Q][/td][/tr][tr][td]

Charge quickly and stab the enemy to knock them down.

[/td][td]Perform a short-range stab attack to knock down the enemy.[/td][/tr][tr][td]

Retribution A [E]

[/td][td] Retribution B [E][/td][/tr][tr][td]

Impale the enemy with the tip of the lancia then move forward before slamming them to the ground.

[/td][td]

Swing the lancia to break the opponent’s guard or super armor effect and knock them down.

[/td][/tr][tr][td]

Wave of Light A [R]

[/td][td] Wave of Light B [R][/td][/tr][tr][td]

Charge the lancia with the power of light to resist the opponent's attack. Then create a wave of light that draws the enemy in and causes it to explode to knock them down.

[/td][td]

Charge the power of the light into the lancia to resist CC effects. Then slam the it to the ground immediately to cause an explosive shockwave to knock up enemies.

[/td][/tr][/table]