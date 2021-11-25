This build has not been seen in a public branch.

**

DJMAX RESPECT V | SEASON 4 ANNOUNCEMENT

**

YouTube

On December 2nd, CLEAR PASS & LADDER MATCH Season 4 will start.

Sorry to keep you waiting, we have new rewards for our winter season, so please keep your hopes up!

For the details of Season 4, please check the below.

Ladder Match Season 4

Season 4 will start from December 2nd, 2021 and run for 90 days. (KST)

Season 4 Changes on Ladder Match System

If Master Tier or Grandmaster Tier users are matched against each other, rounds will be started with the Hard Judgement System. The Final Round will be processed with Max Judgement.

LP Decay System Change

In Season 4, LP Decay System will apply for Master Tier or higher.

If a Master Tier user gets relegated to Diamond 1 tier, LP will no longer decay.

In Season 4, LP Decay System will apply for Master Tier or higher. If a Master Tier user gets relegated to Diamond 1 tier, LP will no longer decay. Track Balance Change

If a Diamond 1 tier or higher tier user gets matched with another high tier user, only SC 15lv tracks will appear.

Below tracks will not appear in Ladder Match Season 4.



CLEAR PASS SEASON 4

Clear Pass Season 4 will start on December 2nd, 2021. There will be various rewards, so please check it in-game after the Season begins.

CLEAR PASS : S4 PREMIUM TICKET will be released in Steam Market.



[ CLEAR PASS : S4 PREMIUM TICKET Privilege ]

Premium Ticket users will add a special badge in the plate profile.

CLEAR PASS S4 Ticket allows you to earn Premium Rewards and get Bonus Points when playing a game. (BONUS POINT earned : 100 -> 500)

Premium Ticket users can play any track the host selected in OPEN MATCH even if the user has not purchased the DLC. However, the user cannot select a DLC track that the user has not purchased when the user is the host.

CLEAR PASS : S4 CLEAR PASS BOOSTER will be released in Steam Market.



[ CLEAR PASS : S4 CLEAR PASS BOOSTER ]

Clear Pass Booster allows users to earn 4x Clear Point during this season.

In addition to the Clear Point boosting effect, even if the user purchased Clear Pass Booster and did not reach STEP 30 by the end of the season, this product guarantee user to automatically step up to STEP 30. Then the user can earn the rewards during the grace period.

New Track Update

Natus - Alone



SC Pattern Update

SC patterns of 10 tracks will be updated.



**

Feature Update**