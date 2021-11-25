Build 11/24/21: It's the patch of the anti-flash!

So this morning I watched a great "Let's Try" of Equin 2 from Retromation on YouTube and saw some things I could definitely improve upon. And as Confucius used to say "He who improves upon roguelike is A-OK in my book". I can't argue with that.

The first Equin had a tremendous amount of content and updates and fixes and etc, I don't see why this one shouldn't too!

Build 11/24/21

Toned down many of the game's most flashing effects in combat. They are now not nearly as.. flashy! Great examples are taking normal damage, getting plagued, getting poisoned, etc. Mostly this was done by taking out the 'in between' frames of animation and giving the remainders semi transparency on the alpha channel.

Improved the critical hit effect slightly.

Fixed type-o on the Death Certificate screen, it's ELVIS, not ELIVS. Geesh! They say he was a hero to most..

There is now a maximum # of water tiles that can spawn per map. This is to keep the number of areas with huge giant oceans of doom down a bit. If a map randomly pulls a Flood Floor then this max # will be ignored. Aqua Potions are your friend.

If a floor has an antimagic effect or polluted water supply, they'll always be displayed separately and not as part of multi-events as "Lot of stuff going on!" Wizards must doubly understand that their spells will not work during this event (it already says as much on the Status screen, but you can never be too careful).

Increased chance of event room on Desert floor #2. Nothing too crazy, but it's in there!

Changed message texts for the guild and shop if you try to enter while plagued. This will let the player know exactly why they can't go in.

Changed the Minor Plague penalty text in the character creator to let the player know shops won't let sick rabbits inside until cured

Increased the chances of the Cleric's Firey Wrath fire attack going off by +10%. Exact formula is (Player level x 4) + 10. A level 8 cleric with no other source of fire strike effect or gear will gain +42%, or almost every other attack. This makes the skill more worthwhile vs. the other level 3 skill Heal and choice is what's important

Happy Thanksgiving,

-Dave / Del_Duio