YoloMouse update for 25 November 2021

YoloMouse 1.2.0

YoloMouse 1.2.0
Last edited 25 November 2021

A bigger update this time

This one adds universal windows cursor support. This means YM can replace the regular windows cursors in a general and more compatible manner. To use: hit CTRL ALT C (or new hotkeys) as usual. If the current cursor is a windows cursor, it will be replaced instead of the usual targeted app cursor. Next update will expose a choice to target the app instead.

Removed hotkeys are back by popular request. All hotkeys are as follows, with a few small changes:

  • CTRL ALT C: Opens cursor selection UI
  • CTRL ALT 1: Changes current cursor. Repeat to cycle choices.
  • CTRL ALT 2: Change colors for currently bound cursor. Repeat to cycle choices.
  • CTRL ALT +: Increase current cursor size
  • CTRL ALT -: Decrease current cursor size
  • CTRL ALT D: Change all unbound cursors to the currently bound cursor
  • CTRL ALT 0: Restore original cursor
  • CTRL ALT P: Restore all cursors

    Note that these hotkeys can be changed or removed (none option) in the settings menu (taskbar > pink arrow > hotkeys).

Otherwise a few fixes were added, including lost saves.

UPDATES

  • new: windows/universal cursor support
  • new: readd hotkey support with a few minor tweaks
  • fix: launcher sometimes launching another install of yolomouse
  • fix: unnecessary fps caused by overlay when its not in use
  • fix: lost config some witnessed by improving communication with target games/apps
  • fix: improve migration of old bindings
  • udpate: improve how YM starts with windows
  • udpate: remove "start in steam" and now longer starts in steam :)

NEXT

  • fix: minor issues that didn't warrant delaying last update further
  • test: win11
  • improve: current ui: layout, tooltips, locale, preview buffs
  • new: add option to target the app only if a windows cursor is being changed
  • new: version notification/update

AFTER

  • cursor editor for basic cursors
  • customizable + scriptable 3d cursors
  • steam workshop and something equivalent for regular version

NOTES

  • POE app users: If you notice a hotkey overlap the only fix is to change the YM cursor (taskbar > pink arrow > hotkeys). It appears to be a general problem with any app using the same hotkey.

To add to above list post here or use feedback@dragonrisegames.com or for concerns and bugs: support@dragonrisegames.com

