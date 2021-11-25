YoloMouse 1.2.0

A bigger update this time
This one adds universal windows cursor support. This means YM can replace the regular windows cursors in a general and more compatible manner. To use: hit CTRL ALT C (or new hotkeys) as usual. If the current cursor is a windows cursor, it will be replaced instead of the usual targeted app cursor. Next update will expose a choice to target the app instead.
Removed hotkeys are back by popular request. All hotkeys are as follows, with a few small changes:
- CTRL ALT C: Opens cursor selection UI
- CTRL ALT 1: Changes current cursor. Repeat to cycle choices.
- CTRL ALT 2: Change colors for currently bound cursor. Repeat to cycle choices.
- CTRL ALT +: Increase current cursor size
- CTRL ALT -: Decrease current cursor size
- CTRL ALT D: Change all unbound cursors to the currently bound cursor
- CTRL ALT 0: Restore original cursor
- CTRL ALT P: Restore all cursors
Note that these hotkeys can be changed or removed (none option) in the settings menu (taskbar > pink arrow > hotkeys).
Otherwise a few fixes were added, including lost saves.
UPDATES
- new: windows/universal cursor support
- new: readd hotkey support with a few minor tweaks
- fix: launcher sometimes launching another install of yolomouse
- fix: unnecessary fps caused by overlay when its not in use
- fix: lost config some witnessed by improving communication with target games/apps
- fix: improve migration of old bindings
- udpate: improve how YM starts with windows
- udpate: remove "start in steam" and now longer starts in steam :)
NEXT
- fix: minor issues that didn't warrant delaying last update further
- test: win11
- improve: current ui: layout, tooltips, locale, preview buffs
- new: add option to target the app only if a windows cursor is being changed
- new: version notification/update
AFTER
- cursor editor for basic cursors
- customizable + scriptable 3d cursors
- steam workshop and something equivalent for regular version
NOTES
- POE app users: If you notice a hotkey overlap the only fix is to change the YM cursor (taskbar > pink arrow > hotkeys). It appears to be a general problem with any app using the same hotkey.
To add to above list post here or use feedback@dragonrisegames.com or for concerns and bugs: support@dragonrisegames.com
Changed files in this update