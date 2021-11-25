Share · View all patches · Build 7774581 · Last edited 25 November 2021 – 03:32:12 UTC by Wendy

Venture Into the Cemetery!

There is now double the content in Adventure Mode! Conquer the flying tengu, discover the spring of blessing, and unseal a horrific new curse...

New Versus Stages!

Mirror Matches!

Let the chaos begin!! We are planning to add multiple palettes per character in a future update.

Audio Overhaul

What started as a bug fix became a complete re-write of the Game Maker audio system using Ethan Lee's FAudio! Everything sounds better, and we laid the foundation for more dynamic sound possibilities in future updates.

For the entire list of gameplay tweaks and bug fixes, scroll to the bottom for the full Update Log.

NEW WORLD!

The Cemetery

New Levels

New Enemies

New Curse

NEW VERSUS STAGES!

Hollow

Spider

Boneyard

Audio Overhaul

greatly increased the quality of music files

adjusted spatial audio to pan more dramatically

certain levels now have a custom audio effect chain (like reverb effects)

added sound effect to kill streak kills

music ducks out briefly on kills based on match progress

sound effects and music are now in the data directory for easy modding

fixed adventure mode crash that affected certain players

Other Features and Gameplay Changes

Mirror matches! Multiple players can now choose the same character.

Modified one of the World 1 timer levels with the crawler enemies to be less intense

Sticky goo now has SFX

Bug Fixes and Performance Improvements