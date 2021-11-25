Venture Into the Cemetery!
There is now double the content in Adventure Mode! Conquer the flying tengu, discover the spring of blessing, and unseal a horrific new curse...
New Versus Stages!
Mirror Matches!
Let the chaos begin!! We are planning to add multiple palettes per character in a future update.
Audio Overhaul
What started as a bug fix became a complete re-write of the Game Maker audio system using Ethan Lee's FAudio! Everything sounds better, and we laid the foundation for more dynamic sound possibilities in future updates.
For the entire list of gameplay tweaks and bug fixes, scroll to the bottom for the full Update Log.
Community Spotlight
EA5 Update Log
NEW WORLD!
- The Cemetery
- New Levels
- New Enemies
- New Curse
NEW VERSUS STAGES!
- Hollow
- Spider
- Boneyard
Audio Overhaul
- greatly increased the quality of music files
- adjusted spatial audio to pan more dramatically
- certain levels now have a custom audio effect chain (like reverb effects)
- added sound effect to kill streak kills
- music ducks out briefly on kills based on match progress
- sound effects and music are now in the data directory for easy modding
- fixed adventure mode crash that affected certain players
Other Features and Gameplay Changes
- Mirror matches! Multiple players can now choose the same character.
- Modified one of the World 1 timer levels with the crawler enemies to be less intense
- Sticky goo now has SFX
Bug Fixes and Performance Improvements
- audio overhaul improved performance on lower spec machines
- fixed dev hotkeys desyncing the game
- fixed a whole set of bugs that were crashing the game
- fixed bug where falling bodies would constantly make noise on moving platforms
- fixed framerate getting destroyed when Otomo gets the shuriken power-up
- fixed getting stuck in the goo on moving platform levels
Changed files in this update