Hello fellow Explorers!
Update Five | A Feast of Friends is out now!
You are who you eat. Update Five serves up a new character model, emotes, and an improved tutorial!
What's included in Update Five:
- New Character Model
- New Emotes
- Solo Expedition
- New AI Model
- New Voice Chat System
Patch Notes
These will be available within the next couple of days.
New Character Model
The Cook
Need a hand? Or perhaps a leg? The Cook is ready make delicious stews for (and out of) the crew!
New Emotes
Express yourself with new poker emotes! In addition to the existing 'Hmmmm' emote, we've added:
- Sneak Peek
- Silly Me
- Chest Thump (Early Access Reward)
Solo Expedition
Learn the ropes and discover the lore behind Dread Hunger! Venture bravely into the Arctic alone in one chapter of the upcoming tutorial.
New AI Model
Seals
Now cuter than ever, you might just have to go cannibal. Look at those eyes.
New Voice Chat System
Get immersed with the new system for voice chat! In-game voice chat now has:
- More reliability
- Better sound quality
- Echos in caves and muffled voices based on walls
We'll be playing a few rounds, come join us in the Discord!
- The Dread Hunger Team
Follow our socials!
Discord: http://discord.gg/dreadhunger
Twitter: @DreadHungerGame
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DreadHunger
Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/DreadHunger/
Changed files in this update