Update Five | A Feast of Friends

Hello fellow Explorers!

New Character Model

New Emotes

Solo Expedition

New AI Model

New Voice Chat System

Patch Notes

These will be available within the next couple of days.

The Cook

Need a hand? Or perhaps a leg? The Cook is ready make delicious stews for (and out of) the crew!

Express yourself with new poker emotes! In addition to the existing 'Hmmmm' emote, we've added:

Sneak Peek

Silly Me

Chest Thump (Early Access Reward)

Learn the ropes and discover the lore behind Dread Hunger! Venture bravely into the Arctic alone in one chapter of the upcoming tutorial.

Seals

Now cuter than ever, you might just have to go cannibal. Look at those eyes.

Get immersed with the new system for voice chat! In-game voice chat now has:

More reliability

Better sound quality

Echos in caves and muffled voices based on walls

We'll be playing a few rounds, come join us in the Discord!

The Dread Hunger Team

