 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Dread Hunger update for 25 November 2021

Update Five | A Feast of Friends

Share · View all patches · Build 7774277 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Hello fellow Explorers!

Update Five | A Feast of Friends is out now!

You are who you eat. Update Five serves up a new character model, emotes, and an improved tutorial!

What's included in Update Five:
  • New Character Model
  • New Emotes
  • Solo Expedition
  • New AI Model
  • New Voice Chat System
Patch Notes

These will be available within the next couple of days.

New Character Model

The Cook

Need a hand? Or perhaps a leg? The Cook is ready make delicious stews for (and out of) the crew!

New Emotes

Express yourself with new poker emotes! In addition to the existing 'Hmmmm' emote, we've added:

  • Sneak Peek
  • Silly Me
  • Chest Thump (Early Access Reward)

Solo Expedition

Learn the ropes and discover the lore behind Dread Hunger! Venture bravely into the Arctic alone in one chapter of the upcoming tutorial.

New AI Model

Seals

Now cuter than ever, you might just have to go cannibal. Look at those eyes.

New Voice Chat System

Get immersed with the new system for voice chat! In-game voice chat now has:

  • More reliability
  • Better sound quality
  • Echos in caves and muffled voices based on walls

We'll be playing a few rounds, come join us in the Discord!

  • The Dread Hunger Team

Follow our socials!

Discord: http://discord.gg/dreadhunger

Twitter: @DreadHungerGame

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DreadHunger

Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/DreadHunger/

Changed files in this update

Dread Hunger Dev Content Depot 1418631
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.