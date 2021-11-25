Card Survival: Tropical Island - Update 13

Hi everyone!

It's update time.

Here's our content list:

End Game Journal:

We have added a new screen that can be accessed when you die or escape from the island. It contains a log of most of the important things you did during your run. This way, winning a game can feel more rewarding.

It is a first iteration and we will continue working on it, so don't hesitate to give us feedback. ;)

Item Naming:

Storage chests and partridges can now be given names. Let me know if there are any other cards you would like to be able to name!

New Items:

Metal scraps can now be found in the shipwreck and used to craft scrap knives and axes. These tools are similar to the copper ones but cannot be infinitely repaired like them.

You can now also craft leather trousers, which can offer protection against wounds, in particular against lizard bites.

New Ailments:

You can now get parasites by eating raw food, drinking unsafe water or being very dirty. Parasites are not that harmful if your immune system is strong, but if you are feeling weak or you are not cautious, their numbers can start growing inside you and things can get out of control. Parasites compromise your immune system, consume nutrients and increase your appetite.

Antibiotics as well as spider lily and ginger teas can help you get rid of them.

You can now get camp fever during your second month in the island. It is transmitted by bug bites and will cause a rash, fever, diarrhoea and headaches. If you catch it, you will need to fight it for a at least week, so make sure you have the tools to keep it under control or it will kill you.

Balance Tweaks and Minor Additions:

Clothes can now get wet, and will keep you wet until they are dry.

Palm Trees, Large Trees and Almond Trees can now be cut with Stone Axes again, but require multiple hits.

Advanced axes also now require multiple hits to cut trees, but less than stone axes.

You can now become obese by being too overweight, this will apply a penalty to movement.

Ginger now also helps a bit with diarrhoea.

A new portrait has been added.

A couple new perks, obese and brave have been added.

Increased probability of finding mud deposit in the mangroves.

Large Trees can now be found in the mangroves.

Tweaked courage requirements for washing different minor wounds with different things.

Reduced the effects of raw ginger.

That's all for now.

Wish you all a good week! :)