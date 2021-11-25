Update 0.0.20

Share · View all patches · Build 7773888 · Last edited 25 November 2021 – 01:09:19 UTC by Wendy

Boards are now giving you attributes that change how you ride the wave. There are 5 attributes:

Top speed: Changes how fast you can go. Going very fast can help you make difficult sections in the barrel.

Speed control: This helps you having a better control over your speed by stalling and accelerating faster.

Handling: A good handling will help you change direction faster and potentially be more precise in your timing.

Balance: This attribute will make you lose less balance in the barrel and recover your balance faster.

Maneuver: Thanks to this attribute you will lose less balance and speed when doing maneuvers.

Other improvements:

Bug fix: spot placement on the map not accurate on some screens.

Bug fix: iOS: big empty margin at the bottom of the screen

Next update will have some physics fixes and improvements, then we will implement the progression system!

The iOS version is currently in private BETA, contact us to get access to it!

Don't forget to report any bug or ideas to our Discord.

NEVER STOP RIDING