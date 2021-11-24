Animal Shop Expansion, Axolotl Breeding and more in this new Update!

We hope you loved the latest update we brought to Garden Paws which featured the trick or treating in Florens! This event will come to Florens every Fall in game so don't worry if you missed it during the event this past couple weeks.

We are pretty excited to say we have another huge update already! This update features the animal shop expansion, axolotl breeding, two new crops, sushi and more! We originally meant for this update to be a quick small update but kept getting excited over new content and added a little too much. We hope you enjoy!

Animal Shop

There's a new shop expansion, the animal shop! This expansion will let you sell animals directly to customers and is available once you have the second shop level. These customers will offer you up to 10% extra coin for your animals and will have an optional request to add an extra item for a huge bonus.

There is a new chick in town, the Silver Laced Chick! Following the cozy robe quest line Jones will share a surprise new addition to their shop. This chick can be raised and even bred to get unique coloured Silver Laced Chickens!



The new Silver Laced Chick.

Wheat and Rice Fields

There are two new crops, rice and wheat. The wheat field and rice paddy are a permanent source of wheat and rice that does not need to be replanted and can be harvested every few days.

Rice Mill

Once the rice is harvested it needs to be processed and turned into bags of rice, this can be done at the new Rice Mill.



Showing the new Rice Mill with Twitch avatars on the bottom of the screen.



Sushi Station

With the recent introduction of new fish, and growing your own seaweed and rice; we have decided to create a sushi station! You'll now be able to prepare fish and create an assortment of new sushi rolls. The sushi station is also where you'll turn bags of rice into cooked rice to use in dishes.

Bouquet Seedmaker

There is a new Super Bouquet Seed maker that can transform flower bouquets in a larger number of flower seeds! This quest line starts one year after Sammy gifts you the first seedmaker.

Axolotl Breeding

The Axolotl that came in with the last Garden Paws update can now be bred! The babies have a chance to be a random colour and size. There's a legendary secret to do with breeding this animal! Looking for spoilers head over to our Discord.



You can now breed Axolotl's! The babies have a chance to come in many different colours and sizes!



Watching the sunrise with an axolotl!

Magic Mannequin

Splash shares a story through a set of quests that describes how a magician long ago taught their family how to make stone mannequins that could walk around! These mannequins can display any skin and wear any clothing items.



Story time with Splash.

New Items

Cozy Robes - There are 5 new Cozy Robe items that can be crafted from alpaca fiber, delicate fur and wool! These robes can all be dyed. Once you complete the quests in town some of the villagers will be wearing these robes until 9am every morning!

- There are 5 new Cozy Robe items that can be crafted from alpaca fiber, delicate fur and wool! These robes can all be dyed. Once you complete the quests in town some of the villagers will be wearing these robes until 9am every morning! Pirate Chest - This new chest is coming in as a reward at Petey's Pirate Shop! It can obtained for 25 pirate coins.

- This new chest is coming in as a reward at Petey's Pirate Shop! It can obtained for 25 pirate coins. The Miners Hat and Spotlight can now be crafted!

can now be crafted! Large Food Storage - This new item can be obtained after the quest line with Jones and the new Silver Laced Chick. This item can be dyed with the furniture paint brush.

Other notes/changes:

The legendary animals can now be washed with the water bucket if you dyed them...

The Bean can be purchased from Frank multiple times.

The Feather-light chest can now be painted.

The grass now stays green for the first 10 days of fall.

Patchwork skins have been moved from Splash's shop to a new skin shop in Halloween Island.

More life has been brought to this update with more NPCs walking around.

Long fishing times when fishing with low-fps have been fixed.

Fixed an issue with Twitch chat viewers disappearing from the bottom of the screen.

Fixed an issue with the Stylist Dress when using it with the Fox character.

There's now an alert when you harvest seaweed from seaweed poles.

In a previous update we added trading butterflies with Alberto and Malu for gliders and accessories but did you know you can trade 100 butterflies with Pamela to obtain a legendary butterfly mount that you can fly?



This new treasure chest can be purchased from Petey with pirate coins!



Miah will be back every Fall in game!

