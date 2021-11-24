Speedy Update!

Hola!

I hope everyone is doing well!

I know it has been a long time, I needed a break from Super High Ball dev. Anyway!

I have added 3 new leaderboards to the game, you can now see your ranking for the completion of the Normal Mode, the B-Roll Mode, and the Full-Game!

These are visible from the "progression screen => Leaderboard".

I am displaying your times, only if you have completed the modes, but nothing stops you from checking the leaderboard.

Your times and deaths will be uploaded when the game starts, so the only thing you have to do, is to launch the game, head to the progression screen, and see how good you're doing! I mean, if you have completed the modes of course :)

That's it for now!

See you soon.

Michael.