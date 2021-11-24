Update 9 - v0.9.5

Share · View all patches · Build 7773566 · Last edited 25 November 2021 – 00:09:12 UTC by Wendy

Hi, fellow adorers!

Thank you so much for playing and all your support.

In this patch we worked on some changes that will help novice adorers and some quality of life improvements, besides fixing some bugs that were found.

May Draknar bless you on your journey.

New & Adjustments

New tutorial tab in the adorer's panel, we created a new system to add explanatory videos about the game mechanics in the future.

Player now is able to interact with rewards, statues, particle of gaterdrik, chests, before clearing the area.

Deactivated interaction with Baldin to show the unlocked items list.

Now the creatures that spawn in the Escort the Orb event will spawn only after the orb is energized.

Changed some texts related to the Shrine of The Adorers.

Made the Player's Special bar more visible.

Now the expedition duration depends on its difficulty.

Now if the player cook multiple foods, each cooked food appears after picking up the last one.

Balances

Removed the fragment cost of Normal Expeditions and decreased the fragment cost of Hard Expeditions from 2 to 1.

Bug Fixes