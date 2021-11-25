Update: the beginning of a new archipelago! 🏝️🏝️ Plus: six languages

You asked, and we started to sail in unexplored waters, starting a new archipelago with new islands. 🏝️🏝️

This new setting is located under the evening light, where the waters take on a new magical color. 🌅

We hope you like it, let us know what you think on our community forum!

This update presents four new islands. We plan to expand the new archipelago soon, with new islands to be discovered.

The update also includes localization to six languages: German, Brazilian Portuguese, Spanish, Russian, French, and Italian.

Thank you so much for playing our game and for your feedback! ːsteamhappyː