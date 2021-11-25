 Skip to content

Island Farmer update for 25 November 2021

Update: the beginning of a new archipelago! 🏝️🏝️ Plus: six languages

Update: the beginning of a new archipelago! 🏝️🏝️ Plus: six languages

Patchnotes via Steam Community

You asked, and we started to sail in unexplored waters, starting a new archipelago with new islands. 🏝️🏝️

This new setting is located under the evening light, where the waters take on a new magical color. 🌅

We hope you like it, let us know what you think on our community forum!

This update presents four new islands. We plan to expand the new archipelago soon, with new islands to be discovered.

The update also includes localization to six languages: German, Brazilian Portuguese, Spanish, Russian, French, and Italian.

Follow the game page and our developer page on Steam to stay on top of our updates and releases.

https://store.steampowered.com/developer/menssana

And follow us on Twitter and Instagram!

Thank you so much for playing our game and for your feedback! ːsteamhappyː

Changed files in this update

Island Farmer Windows Depot Depot 1564561
  • Loading history…
Island Farmer MacOS Depot Depot 1564562
  • Loading history…
