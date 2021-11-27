2.8 HOTFIX

New add-on course: "Gardens of Babylon."

Cloud save

Player Profiles: There are now 6 save slots for people sharing a headset

Localization: We now support English, French, Spanish, German, Japanese and Korean.

Bug fixes and performance improvements

HOTFIX UPDATE: This update should address issues some PC players have had accessing DLC, as well as a few minor things around profile, cloud saves and connectivity.

This hotfix also includes a RESTORE DATA button at the bottom of the profiles panel. This will try to retrieve whatever local data was stored from the previous version of the game, and put it in a new profile. So if you had multiple people playing on multiple devices, you should be able to create new profiles for each of them by clicking that button on each device.