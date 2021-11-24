Update 1.5.3

Nĭ hăo, space traveler!

Here's even another spontaneous update before the two big ones. The reasons are: Another large amount of bug fixes, as well as incredible news: A group of awesome people have provided us with a fan-made localization – Gaia Beyond is now available in Chinese!

If there happen to be any other multilinguals out there (especially Russian) who are willing to do the same – or contribute some single parts of translation to start with, please don't hesitate to get in touch!

Chinese Localization

Huge thanks to the GamerArk team:

橘猫警长

太阳花BASARA

V-1导弹

阿昏

豆奶

Daniel

Cris

翻译菌

Please note that especially with the upcoming major patches, the texts will still be updated (which is why we haven't yet actively focused on translations in general). However, we have the commitment from the GamerArk team for ongoing support and will keep everything as up-to-date as possible.

New Shortcuts

Weapon target nearest enemy

Select nearest ship/planet

Fade the location image, not the whole landable window when the image changes

More strings can now be translated

Arakni Esphen now drops a reward

Due to build management, some assets might already have slipped through that won't be announced until the big update. Don't be confused if you stumble across them – it will all make sense :)

Special thanks to bunny de fluff and Jean for a lot of feedback and bug reports!

Pluto storage items aren't used when upgrading weapons, making for free upgrades

Unequipping thruster/passive device reverts the Long Range Scan effect twice

Loadout 2 erased (not loaded) on save if Loadout 1 is active

Loadout switch resets energy use -> infinite energy, faster firing

Trading: The average price is used instead of the actual value for weapons/shields/devices

Hacking all the Waechter's spawned NPCs crashes

Sound distance range is broken

A wrong follow-up dialog for chest on the Genesis wreck

Wrong scan counter amount of Jack-O-Noxious

J-12 shield notes are now getting removed from inventory after giving them to Ben

Kalypso XP exploit

Mr. Deadheads sometimes act like normal NPCs

After the "3 Defense Turrets" delivery: Ben person list color changes to blue if Blood Simple is also active

Lock the player ship in dialogs even if the target person has no parent (f.e. on death)

Inventory HUD: minor window focus problem

Ignore old style controller button events if the new style is supported when assigning buttons

Abyss Memorial spotlight turrets should not constantly rotate

Espheni: remove the respawn when attacked so the spawn_cargo is dropped

Vasquez Drone Factory map icon was missing

The critical gun tower description

