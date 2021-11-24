Ahoy all fishermen,

A small hotfix: 1.7.903.10423 is now ready for download. We discovered some issues with or major update yesterday that caused some major issues that we have spent our whole day fixing. Thanks to all that have been reporting issues and provided save games to help us to sort these issues out.

But we forgot to mention in our patch note that sonar upgrades for our Scallops DLC boats are now included as default with the top sonar upgrade, so therefore you will not be able to buy sonar upgrades for these boats, as you cannot see scallops on the sonar, as they are digged into the sand on the seabed.

Changelog

Fixed issue with lobster pots not working sometimes

Fixed issue with flickering clouds on medium/high

Fixed issue with not being able to disable limit FPS option

Fixed issue with loading older savegames, could sometimes cause game to crash

Fixed throttle on Mostein being the wrong way

Fixed some localization issues in Russian & German

Fixed landscape glitch west of Digby

Improved Volumetric Cloud performance

Scallops DLC

Set max sonar upgrade on Viking Power, was setup with wrong sonar as default

Enjoy :)