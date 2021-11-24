 Skip to content

Fishing: North Atlantic update for 24 November 2021

Hotfix: 1.7.903.10423

Build 7772929

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Ahoy all fishermen,

A small hotfix: 1.7.903.10423 is now ready for download. We discovered some issues with or major update yesterday that caused some major issues that we have spent our whole day fixing. Thanks to all that have been reporting issues and provided save games to help us to sort these issues out.

But we forgot to mention in our patch note that sonar upgrades for our Scallops DLC boats are now included as default with the top sonar upgrade, so therefore you will not be able to buy sonar upgrades for these boats, as you cannot see scallops on the sonar, as they are digged into the sand on the seabed.

Changelog

  • Fixed issue with lobster pots not working sometimes
  • Fixed issue with flickering clouds on medium/high
  • Fixed issue with not being able to disable limit FPS option
  • Fixed issue with loading older savegames, could sometimes cause game to crash
  • Fixed throttle on Mostein being the wrong way
  • Fixed some localization issues in Russian & German
  • Fixed landscape glitch west of Digby
  • Improved Volumetric Cloud performance

Scallops DLC

  • Set max sonar upgrade on Viking Power, was setup with wrong sonar as default

Enjoy :)

