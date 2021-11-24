 Skip to content

The Horus Heresy: Legions update for 24 November 2021

Update 2.0.8 release notes

"I can't wait."

– Tybalt Marr, Sons of Horus Captain

Update 2.0.8 is now live, preparing the ground for the Galaxy in Flames expansion! As the final battle for the Imperium rages, reinforcements and new stratagems are unleashed by all of the warring Legions. All Space Marine Legions, from the Angels of the First to the deceptive heads of the Hydra, will have new cards added to their card pool for collection.

This update lays the ground for the upcoming content and fixes some bugs:

● Prepare the ground new card mechanics: Streak and Mission cards

● Enable link to easily see cards referenced in card description (to be released shortly)

● UI improvements, including new 'Your Turn' animation

● Make Battle Honour abilities trigger when target unit is destroyed with a passive ability (eg. Barnard Sappers)

● Fix error displaying enemy warlord name in unranked matches in Battle Log

The first wave of the expansion arrives on Friday, November 26th. Expect new cards, powerful warlords and exciting game mechanics. Nothing will ever be the same!

