Alisa update for 24 November 2021

Update: Nov 24

Hello everyone,

Just released a new update.

Bug fixes:

  • Fixed attacking/shooting stopping horizontal aiming.
  • Fixed vertical aiming resetting when releasing the Aim button too early.
  • Fixed Monkey not moving forward when doing his jump attack.
  • Fixed Space Room pausing on aim.
  • Attempt to fix getting stuck in Headwalkers dark corridor in The House of Fun.
  • Attempt to fix clipping through door-corner in mid floor stairways scene.
  • Fixed second interaction with Jack box enemy.

Extras:

  • End boss health now correctly scaling with used Toothwheels.
  • New hidden mechanic added. Play to find out ; )

    (there was already a hint before but wasn't fully implemented yet)

Some bugs are still present and will be fixed in the next update.

Such as:

  • Ladder interactions still acting strange.
  • Letterblock puzzle and book puzzle can sometimes break.
  • and more...

Please comment on this announcement if you found a bug.

Try to explain it as detailed as possible.

I don't dig through the discussions.

Thank you very much and have fun! : )

