Update: Nov 24

Hello everyone,

Just released a new update.

Bug fixes:

Fixed attacking/shooting stopping horizontal aiming.

Fixed vertical aiming resetting when releasing the Aim button too early.

Fixed Monkey not moving forward when doing his jump attack.

Fixed Space Room pausing on aim.

Attempt to fix getting stuck in Headwalkers dark corridor in The House of Fun.

Attempt to fix clipping through door-corner in mid floor stairways scene.

Fixed second interaction with Jack box enemy.

Extras:

End boss health now correctly scaling with used Toothwheels.

New hidden mechanic added. Play to find out ; )

(there was already a hint before but wasn't fully implemented yet)

Some bugs are still present and will be fixed in the next update.

Such as:

Ladder interactions still acting strange.

Letterblock puzzle and book puzzle can sometimes break.

and more...

Please comment on this announcement if you found a bug.

Try to explain it as detailed as possible.

I don't dig through the discussions.

Thank you very much and have fun! : )