 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Tribes of Midgard update for 24 November 2021

Tribes of Midgard Autumn Sale!

Share · View all patches · Build 7772577 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hiló Vikings,

With the Autumn sale comes good tidings - Tribes of Midgard will be 25% off for the duration of the Autumn Sale! For those of you who want to know a bit more about Tribes of Midgard, here’s a quick video that briefly shows what challenges await.

We wanted to remind you that Saga 2 is in development and we have more to share very soon!

We have plans for Tribes of Midgard for years to come. As such, we'll keep on expanding and improving the game through seasonal updates based on your feedback. A lot of things are already in motion for our journey beyond, including:

And for all of you new Vikings who have joined us on this journey, welcome to Midgard!

Seil Seil, and talk soon,

The Norsfell team

Discord: https://discordapp.com/invite/tribesofmidgard

Twitter: @tribesofmidgard

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/tribesofmidgard/

Instagram: https://instagram.com/tribesofmidgard

Changed depots in marketing branch

View more data in app history for build 7772577
Tribes Of Midgard Content Depot 858821
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.