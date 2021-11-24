UPDATE 12# - DROPPING THE BIG BOMB

This update, the biggest to date, completely changes the combat system by adding new possibilities: Choosing the type of territory to attack, war spies, possibility of dropping bombs on the enemy to weaken him, ...

To this is added a new amount of improvements and changes to make the game even more interesting.

Also remember that this week the game will have a 40% discount and it is the best time to get it.

Here below you have the complete changelog (v 0.9.4):

ADD

The combat system has been completely revamped.

You can now choose the type of territory to attack, each with its own benefits.

New facility: Bomb Shield.

New build: Atomic Bomb.

The enemy can drop bombs on you.

New job: Soldier.

New job: Spy of War.

A new event reports new escape plans.

New Task: Build a new building.

New Task: Build a shield.

New Task: free isolated citizens.

New dilemma: Prepare for an imminent attack.

New dilemma: Citizens wants to be a soldier.

New dilemma: Information about how many spies has infiltrated the enemy.

New dilemma: Information about when the enemy will drop a bomb against you.

Smugglers can steal weapons too.

IMPROVEMENTS

New Graphics for some rooms and chambers.

New message in the report panel to inform you when you are ready to perform an attack in the report panel.

CHANGES

Allowing Omega citizens to be scientists reduces the happiness of Alpha and Beta citizens to 20 maximum.

Allowing Zeta citizens to be scientists reduces the happiness of Alpha and Beta citizens to 20 maximum. (40 for Omega citizens).

Banning interactions, love or cult now further diminishes the happiness of citizens.

The number of turns to complete a research has been slightly increased.

The cost of weapons has been increased to 300 materials.

Security robots increase their combat power to 10.

Combat robots increase their combat power to 20.

-'Weapons Dilemma' has reduced the weapons offered from 5 to 1. Tutorial has been updated with the new features.

BUGFIXES: