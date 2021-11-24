UPDATE 12# - DROPPING THE BIG BOMB

This update, the biggest to date, completely changes the combat system by adding new possibilities: Choosing the type of territory to attack, war spies, possibility of dropping bombs on the enemy to weaken him, ...
To this is added a new amount of improvements and changes to make the game even more interesting.
Also remember that this week the game will have a 40% discount and it is the best time to get it.
Here below you have the complete changelog (v 0.9.4):
ADD
- The combat system has been completely revamped.
- You can now choose the type of territory to attack, each with its own benefits.
- New facility: Bomb Shield.
- New build: Atomic Bomb.
- The enemy can drop bombs on you.
- New job: Soldier.
- New job: Spy of War.
- A new event reports new escape plans.
- New Task: Build a new building.
- New Task: Build a shield.
- New Task: free isolated citizens.
- New dilemma: Prepare for an imminent attack.
- New dilemma: Citizens wants to be a soldier.
- New dilemma: Information about how many spies has infiltrated the enemy.
- New dilemma: Information about when the enemy will drop a bomb against you.
- Smugglers can steal weapons too.
IMPROVEMENTS
- New Graphics for some rooms and chambers.
- New message in the report panel to inform you when you are ready to perform an attack in the report panel.
CHANGES
- Allowing Omega citizens to be scientists reduces the happiness of Alpha and Beta citizens to 20 maximum.
- Allowing Zeta citizens to be scientists reduces the happiness of Alpha and Beta citizens to 20 maximum. (40 for Omega citizens).
- Banning interactions, love or cult now further diminishes the happiness of citizens.
- The number of turns to complete a research has been slightly increased.
- The cost of weapons has been increased to 300 materials.
- Security robots increase their combat power to 10.
- Combat robots increase their combat power to 20.
-'Weapons Dilemma' has reduced the weapons offered from 5 to 1.
- Tutorial has been updated with the new features.
BUGFIXES:
- Fixed an issue where a citizen could interact with himself/herself.
- Fixed a problem that could cause smugglers to steal more items than you had.
- Fixed a problem that could cause smugglers to leave SERUM 114 in negative numbers.
- Fixed some typos.
