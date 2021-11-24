 Skip to content

WORLD OF PARANOIA update for 24 November 2021

UPDATE 12# - DROPPING THE BIG BOMB

Build 7772519

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update, the biggest to date, completely changes the combat system by adding new possibilities: Choosing the type of territory to attack, war spies, possibility of dropping bombs on the enemy to weaken him, ...

To this is added a new amount of improvements and changes to make the game even more interesting.

Also remember that this week the game will have a 40% discount and it is the best time to get it.

Here below you have the complete changelog (v 0.9.4):

ADD

  • The combat system has been completely revamped.
  • You can now choose the type of territory to attack, each with its own benefits.
  • New facility: Bomb Shield.
  • New build: Atomic Bomb.
  • The enemy can drop bombs on you.
  • New job: Soldier.
  • New job: Spy of War.
  • A new event reports new escape plans.
  • New Task: Build a new building.
  • New Task: Build a shield.
  • New Task: free isolated citizens.
  • New dilemma: Prepare for an imminent attack.
  • New dilemma: Citizens wants to be a soldier.
  • New dilemma: Information about how many spies has infiltrated the enemy.
  • New dilemma: Information about when the enemy will drop a bomb against you.
  • Smugglers can steal weapons too.

IMPROVEMENTS

  • New Graphics for some rooms and chambers.
  • New message in the report panel to inform you when you are ready to perform an attack in the report panel.

CHANGES

  • Allowing Omega citizens to be scientists reduces the happiness of Alpha and Beta citizens to 20 maximum.
  • Allowing Zeta citizens to be scientists reduces the happiness of Alpha and Beta citizens to 20 maximum. (40 for Omega citizens).
  • Banning interactions, love or cult now further diminishes the happiness of citizens.
  • The number of turns to complete a research has been slightly increased.
  • The cost of weapons has been increased to 300 materials.
  • Security robots increase their combat power to 10.
  • Combat robots increase their combat power to 20.

    -'Weapons Dilemma' has reduced the weapons offered from 5 to 1.
  • Tutorial has been updated with the new features.

BUGFIXES:

  • Fixed an issue where a citizen could interact with himself/herself.
  • Fixed a problem that could cause smugglers to steal more items than you had.
  • Fixed a problem that could cause smugglers to leave SERUM 114 in negative numbers.
  • Fixed some typos.

