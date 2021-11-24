 Skip to content

GALAHAD 3093 Playtest update for 24 November 2021

TURKEY WEEKEND STARTS TODAY!

Build 7772512

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Please Join us for a very special (and FREE) Turkey Weekend!

Double Supply Cache rewards all weekend, plus some other fun surprises. Gobble Gobble!

  • Supply Cache rewards doubled for this weekend
  • You can now manually zoom the radar on the HUD (=/- keys by default)
  • Turkeys?!

Head on over to our Discord server to get the full version notes, or find them in game!

Come and play for free all weekend starting Wednesday!

Join our Discord to stay up to date on all news and events!

https://discord.gg/galahad3093

Changed files in this update

GALAHAD 3093 Playtest Content Depot 1539011
  • Loading history…
