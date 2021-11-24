TURKEY WEEKEND STARTS TODAY!

Share · View all patches · Build 7772512 · Last edited 24 November 2021 – 21:09:19 UTC by Wendy

Please Join us for a very special (and FREE) Turkey Weekend!

Double Supply Cache rewards all weekend, plus some other fun surprises. Gobble Gobble!

Supply Cache rewards doubled for this weekend

You can now manually zoom the radar on the HUD (=/- keys by default)

Turkeys?!

