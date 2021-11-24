Update "The beginning of the story"

Global update of No School No Rules right on your screens😎

15 exciting missions 😈, 3 crazy bosses, a well-thought-out plot and cutscenes from which you will definitely not remain indifferent😃

Our hero Ivan confidently goes forward. But the main boss is yet to come. In the meantime, you have to decide the difficult fate of three teachers, learn their history and avenge all the years of injustice!

Your allies are always in touch. Andrey and Masha will help you get the information you need or tell you how to solve a particular problem in order to eventually meet with the teacher one-on-one without witnesses.

Eliminate anyone who gets in the way! Complete missions and get experience points. Distribute them according to the branches of possibilities and get new abilities up to the "Rage" mode, where each of your blows can be the last for the enemy.

But not everything can be solved by force, the ability to remain invisible will allow you to get the necessary items without attracting unnecessary attention and noise. Each leveling branch has its own style of play. With the help of eloquence, you can easily convince the interlocutor to eliminate the goal you need without getting your hands dirty. All this provides many options for the development of events in the game.

It's time to return to this school and show everyone that retribution is imminent💥. The story continues, update and see you in this crazy school without rules✅