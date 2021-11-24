Early Access Update #3

We have released another patch for the game, however, before we get into the patch notes, we would like to thank everyone who has purchased the game or downloaded the demo and played it. It really means a lot to us to see people enjoying the game, and we look forward to all the updates we will be releasing as the development continues. Thank you everyone!

Patch Notes:

Gameplay Features:

Challenge Level 9 is now available to play!

In this level the player must perform actions that will increase the planets global temperature in order to generate extreme weather effects that will cause destruction throughout the planet.

The main goal of this level is to reach a specific monetary cost due to the destruction the weather effects cause.

A medal system has been introduced into the game. Medals are achievable when you are playing the challenge levels. These medals include Bronze, Silver and Gold Tiers.

These medals include Bronze, Silver and Gold Tiers. Naturally, the Bronze tier is the easiest objective and the Gold objective is the most difficult.

When a player achieves a medal, the (highest rank) medal will appear next to the challenge level's button on the main menu.

Snowstorms are now in the game! They have a chance to appear on the planet when the global temperature is between -4 and 2 degrees.

Snowstorms will now melt away when the global temperature of the planet is above 5 degrees. This is to help them have a longer lifespan.

Main Menu Changes:

The layout of the Challenges menu have been updated to show Medal Conditions.

Hovering over each level's button will show the description and medal conditions for the specific level

There is now multiple pages of levels within the Challenges screen

Bug Fixes:

Fixed an error in Challenge Level 1, the player needed the temperature to be below 41 for it to count as a win when it should have been below 45 like the level tells them. The win condition was been altered for temperature to be below 45 degrees as intended.

Fixed an issue in Challenge level 2 that showed the player had 6 minutes complete the level when in reality they only had 3 mins and 30 secs to complete it. It now tells them that they only have 3 mins 30 secs to complete it.

What we are currently in the process of implementing:

We have several items that we are all currently working on. A road system which will link cities and towns together, this means that we will be implementing Buses and Cars into the game to make the world a bit more lively

We will be incorporating Idle animations for the Objects in the game as well to give it more life

Another feature being worked on is Oil Spreads and Radioactive Waste spreads. These will work as random events that cause Oil to spill from the Oil Rigs and to move to neighboring tiles if not cleaned up in time, then they will further spread causing more damage, this will also happen with radioactive waste next to nuclear power plants

Sandbox mode development has also commenced and we are currently working on the core gameplay for this mode. We will share more soon!

We hope you enjoy the new features within this update!