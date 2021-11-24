v1.2.0 - Overall Rework, Workshop Update.



Hello gamers,

We are really sorry for a long silence without any patches or updates. We worked really hard to make this new update, and we are bringing a lot of new features to the game.

In this update, the first most requested feature was, Anti-Cheat, so behold. Full sync with server, and anti-cheat! So no more pesky flying-minigun spawning cheaters, playing on your server.

The second most requested thing was, GUNS. So with this new update we are bringing a ton of new and reworked guns. For example new: M4A4, Deagle, SPAS-12, MicroHiD. And reworked player model hands and RPG model.

The third most requested feature was, Steam Workshop. Yes, yes we implemented workshop with addons in Blitz3D. It was very hard but we finished it! And now you can upload your new addons with new things and features on SCP:CB Multiplayer workshop. For workshop uploader and functions, you can checkout your game folder, there is a new tool for workshop.

And we also didn't forget about rebalancing some stuff, such as SCP-096 and SCP-173. We also change some sounds a little, so they would sound better.

For server admins we also made a new feature. Admin Panel, now you can Mute/Kick/Ban/Teleport/Give roles and much more. We also made a steam ID ban, so you can now ban an IP and steamID.

For server hosters we made some more configs that you can configure. If you aren't happy with SCP HP, or you want to change loadout for different roles, now you can do that using .ini configs in the server folder. We are also adding a logging for explosions, now you can see who caused an explosion that killed half of the server.

And we are also adding interaction using "E" key, so now you can change whether you want to play vanilla styled SCP:CB or play comfortable Breach mod multiplayer. We are also fixing a lot of bugs that were in original SCP:CB, so now for example room106 won't collide with other rooms. We are also bringing back SCP-860, because we felt after one year of it being deleted from multiplayer we should try again to fix it. And we are also adding hotkeys, which means you can now use items in your inventory without opening it, just by clicking numbers on your keyboard.

And now a little more about fixes that we've done in 1.2, we fixed SCP-008, server's list, medkits, SCP-106 sounds, elevators desync, SCP-079 sync problems, SCP-106 now can walk through the doors in breach mode, items duping, jumping, and a lot more stuff that we are thrilled about.

We are also aren't forgetting about game optimisation, so we are adding some more settings to configure server performance. And we are also adding some optimisation to the game client, by removing some bugs, and unnecessary lines of code.

And some more features that you gamers requested, for example SCP-173 moving if the distance between player and SCP was a little more. Advanced and fixed description for servers, and also dynamic crosshair for guns. And that's not all, the full changelog can be seen below.

Thanks for your attention gamers, we hope you will like this new BIGGEST ever update. Thanks again and have a great day. Server tool will be updated in couple minutes after release.

Much love,

Fusion Creators Studio

v1.2