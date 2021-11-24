Age II DE for the Labor of Love Award

Happy Autumn Sale everyone!

The Steam Award nominations for 2021 are underway and we’ve got a special request for you.

Age of Empires II has been in development for 22 years, from Age of Kings to HD Edition to today's Definitive Edition. In that time, we've learned and grown alongside our community and watched you do amazing things.

From the start, we wanted Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition to be a "Love letter to _Age _fans everywhere." We began strong in 2019 and have only gotten stronger, with 2 DLCs, monthly updates, new game modes, ranked map rotations, and no sign of slowing down.

That's why we're asking for your nomination for Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition for the Labor of Love award, a special trophy bestowed upon a game that is long past its launch date but still lovingly supported and nurtured by its development team.

For us it is certainly a Labor of Love, and if you agree it would mean a lot to us if you would click the button above and give us your nomination.

Best wishes,

The Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition team