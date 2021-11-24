The ENDGAME Update

A HUGE new post-launch content update is here and its FREE to everyone who owns a copy of the game! Check the patch notes to see all of the new stuff we're adding!

Additionally the game is discounted during the Autumn sale, so if you haven't picked it up yet, or know a friend who wants it, now is the time to get it! More discounted adult games can be found on our publisher's catalog here- https://store.steampowered.com/publisher/tinyhat-studios

PATCH NOTES

The promised ‘endgame’ reward scenes are now here! These are detailed, comprehensive ‘happy ending’ scenes for Natasha + Rebecca, Sofia, AND Cassie (via Ending/Epilogues “D” and “E”)! These were written with the canon that you actually participated in the consensual scenes in Fort Patton and are a continuation of that. We have done our best to really create scenes we felt rewarded players for all their efforts in obtaining the ‘better’ endings and hope you all enjoy! This is the only first part of our final edition updates, which only affects the endings, so there is no need to start a new game (yet!) just load into your ending rooms and these scenes will be available (again, “D” and “E” only!).

Adding in a much-requested alternate movement, the WASD keys, which can be used alongside arrow keys or left mouse click!

"Dark" levels (ie. Subway, Cold Pines) have had their darkness (and by extension, difficulty) heavily reduced. Maps themselves rearranged and tweaked to be more navigable, more light sources added throughout such maps, and lessened tint color.

Heavily overhauled and improved our real-time action battle system! Added actual collision physics for sight and projectiles, meaning enemies will now only be able to detect Juno with a clear line of sight (basically they can no longer see Juno through walls, but can still see her through obstacles like fallen chairs). Additionally, this also affects Juno, as she can no longer shoot through walls now with long-ranged weapons like the rifles. We also improved enemy detection by adding peripheral vision for them (it was a bit silly when Juno is standing right beside them but they don’t detect her), so now their alert proc will trigger if you are beside them, not just right in front. Enemies that are hit by projectiles will now also be temporarily stunned for 0.5 seconds and execute a mini jump animation, which prevents enemies from relentlessly coming forward while Juno is shooting or attacking.

Fixed a big problem with the melee combat system; had a missing line of code that was causing a recurring glitch with the melee weapons that screwed around with durability and could outright make them disappear or reappear randomly.

You can now hand in Dr. Zara's research to General Hawke at Area 66 if you missed giving it to him the first time around at the University.

Music options in the Gallery now expanded; they now also follow the "unlock" system alongside the Gallery, so more music options are unlocked as you play through the game, and as the Gallery expands.

Barton's gunshop remapped and relocated to the north side of Hamilton Square.

You should be able to finish Ending A with the proper sprite transition now, as intended.

New starting point in the Cheat Room from Juno's apartment, which allows you to jump to Hamilton Square.

Cheats option from the user menu now gives you an option to reduce Infection.

You can now hide text at any time with the "H" key; same key used to restore it. This will come in handy for Gallery in particular!