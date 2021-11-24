Steam Awards Nominations Are Open!

Hey Park Managers!

It's officially one of the most exciting times of year for the Steam Community; Steam Awards 2021 nominations are now open! These awards are an opportunity for the community to vote for the games they feel showcase the very best of what Steam has to offer, and we would very much appreciate it if you would consider nominating Jurassic World Evolution 2 as Best Game of the Year!

We're so proud of the hard work and dedication that's been put into Jurassic World Evolution 2, building on from the original game in new and exciting ways, and we've absolutely loved seeing all of your responses and feedback as you've built your own Jurassic World. We believe that our incredible team has delivered something truly special with this game, and we're hoping you all agree! If so, we'd very much appreciate you nominating us for Game of the Year in the 2021 Steam Awards!