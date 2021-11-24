Share · View all patches · Build 7772126 · Last edited 24 November 2021 – 18:09:13 UTC by Wendy

Hi, the free Swarmlake 2.5 Update is out now which improves balance based on player feedback:

Readded fire-rate increases at 1,000, 5,000 and 10,000 scores (same fire-rate as before 2.4) Improves fantasy and death consistency based on player feedback

Added time-based enemy spawn scaling Encourages faster/riskier playstyles over slower/safer playstyles

Added score-based bomb spawn limit until 4,000 score

Improved movement of avoider (orange) enemy by intercepting the player

Increased crystal attract speed by 50% Encourages dynamic movement over endlessly moving in a circle

Increased swarmer (white) enemy max speed by 10% (same as before 2.4)

Removed slowmo outside of fire-rate increases

Reset leaderboard

The goal of the recent updates is that the best strategy also creates the most interesting decisions. Ideally the player needs to adapt their pattern during play while still having enough agency.

Unfortunately the leaderboard had to be reset to preserve integrity.

Thank you for your understanding!