Update v1.01

Hello everyone!
3 days have gone by since the first Early-access release!
Thank you to everyone who left their feedback, I have made sure to go through all of it and made all the possible changes accordingly.
Improvements:
-Redone outfit menu
-Added movement keys to the remapping menu
-Flamethrower Range & damage modified
Additions:
-Added 2 masks
-Added 5 hats
-Infinite threat mode unlocked
-Frames per second display (Console command: "app_fps")
Fixes:
-Bots pushing the player
-Bots spawning machines even when dead bug
-Kill counting for double or more kills bug (due to network)
-Headshot not showing correct dmg value in pop particle
-Market menu bug (sorting items page buttons)
Changes:
-Infinite Mode (Zombie survival) is unlocked by default
-Cant buy from enemy vending machines
-Cant Re-fill ammo & heal from enemy base
-Machine spawn limit lowered
-Healing station slowed by 10%
Background:
I have prepared some localization tools and exported almost all text and have reached out
to 6 Translators (Arabic, Simplified Chinese, Russian, Spanish, French, and Portuguese)
And started working on a new map!
Thanks again!
Hope you enjoy the game!
Changed files in this update