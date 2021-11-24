Update v1.01

Hello everyone!

3 days have gone by since the first Early-access release!

Thank you to everyone who left their feedback, I have made sure to go through all of it and made all the possible changes accordingly.

Improvements:

-Redone outfit menu

-Added movement keys to the remapping menu

-Flamethrower Range & damage modified



Additions:

-Added 2 masks

-Added 5 hats

-Infinite threat mode unlocked

-Frames per second display (Console command: "app_fps")



Fixes:

-Bots pushing the player

-Bots spawning machines even when dead bug

-Kill counting for double or more kills bug (due to network)

-Headshot not showing correct dmg value in pop particle

-Market menu bug (sorting items page buttons)

Changes:

-Infinite Mode (Zombie survival) is unlocked by default

-Cant buy from enemy vending machines

-Cant Re-fill ammo & heal from enemy base

-Machine spawn limit lowered

-Healing station slowed by 10%



Background:

I have prepared some localization tools and exported almost all text and have reached out

to 6 Translators (Arabic, Simplified Chinese, Russian, Spanish, French, and Portuguese)

And started working on a new map!



Thanks again!

Hope you enjoy the game!