Vagrus - The Riven Realms update for 24 November 2021

Steam Awards Nomination - Outstanding Story-Rich Game Category

24 November 2021

Hey Folks,

Having played decades of tabletop RPG campaigns in the setting and Vagrus' narrative landing north of one million words in the form of stories and codex entries, Story-Rich certainly rings true when it comes to our game.

If you enjoyed the setting and stories of Vargus, it would be an honor to receive your nomination in the Outstanding Story-Rich Game category.

Thank you very much for your support!

The Lost Pilgrims Team

Ps.: the category template art of Steam does seem a little off from the dark tone of Vagrus but hey, here goes anyway. :D

