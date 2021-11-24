 Skip to content

DR4X update for 24 November 2021

Small Thanksgiving update (DR4X, mini changelog!)

Build 7772029

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey guys, UL here!

Due to the fact that this week is Thanksgiving week and things are a bit busy this week for me, I will not be able to get out an update on Friday. So here is a small patch. I'll see you next week!

Gameplay and UI

-Fixed a bunch of typos

-If a unit and building of opposing teams are occupying the same tile, the healthbar is now based on the unit, and the outline is now based on the building

-If an allied unit is on the same tile as an enemy building, you can now attack the tile and damage the building instead of being unable to attack at all

Bug Fixes

-Fixed bug where map gen screen assigned wrong sprite to buttons

Balancing

-AI can no longer build phantoms on renovations scenario

-Doubled starting resources on renovations

Suggestion for testers

Did you know there is a whole wild forces setting that just fills the map with demonic turkeys? Try that.

Happy thanksgiving!

