Labor of Love award is for games that are out for a while, but devs still continue to nurture and support their creation.

ΔV: Rings of Saturn entered Early Access over two years ago. Since then we squashed 1859 bugs, added 714 new features (many of which were suggested by our players on our discord.gg/dv), released 2164 bleeding edge and 281 new stable versions. We came a long way and we still aim to improve at a steady pace.

Nominate us!