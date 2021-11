Hello Riftbreakers,

We have just published a hotfix for an error in Lua that affected many users after the latest patch. If you have encountered an error that mentioned Lua, please make sure to restart your Steam client and download the latest update. It's a small one - about 25 megabytes, as it's the game .exe files only.

There are no other changes in this patch.

Please accept our apologies for causing this issue in the first place.

EXOR Studios